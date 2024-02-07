Proposed connector trail between Elkridge Main Street and the BWI Trail. (Source: Baltimore Metropolitan Council)

Baltimore Metropolitan Council is inviting the public to weigh in on the concept of a four-mile trail connecting Elkridge Main Street with the BWI Trail at Stoney Run Road. An open house held at the Elkridge Branch of the Howard County Library System on Feb. 6 showcased a preliminary alignment along an unimproved maintenance road that could connect Furnace Avenue in Howard County with Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County.

The proposed trail will be part of the Patapsco Regional Greenway, an envisioned 40-mile shared-use trail connecting Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to Sykesville in Carroll County along the Patapsco Valley.

BMC is collaborating with Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to develop plans for the trail and expand connections available to cyclists, pedestrians, equestrian riders and other users.

“Initial feedback from the public will help us determine what the best options are for this connection and also help us avoid options that might not be helpful,” said Aaron Smith, vice president of the Site/Civil business unit for A. Morton Thomas & Associates which is collaborating on preliminary design work for the trail.

According to Keith Kucharek, a transportation planner with the BMC, two additional public engagement meetings will be held to solicit public input in the summer and fall of 2024. Dates and locations have not yet been announced.

To learn more about the project and how to comment, visit publicinput.com/prg.