Gov. Wes Moore announced a series of actions to rebuild state government and modernize operations within the Maryland Department of Information Technology. To improve core services the state will employ its first-ever chief technology officer, first-ever chief digital experience officer, first-ever AI adviser and first-ever director of accessibility.

Under the leadership of Secretary Katie Savage, MDIT’s new key positions will help meet the state’s latest and evolving needs in the realms of IT, AI, cybersecurity and accessibility:

Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence Nishant Shah will oversee Maryland’s AI strategy.

Chief Technology Officer Michele Thomas will work with other state IT leaders to improve agency experience by implementing core enterprise services throughout the executive branch.

State Chief Information Security Officer Greg Rogers will lead the Office of Security Management in the direction, coordination and implementation of the overall cybersecurity strategy and policy.

Chief Digital Experience Officer Marcy Jacobs will oversee the newly-created Office of Digital Experience, which will focus on improving the accessibility of digital and state IT platforms.

Director of Accessibility Andrew Drummond will ensure that all state technology products meet non-visual accessibility compliance standards.

“We have assembled a team that will bring the department up to speed and into the future. The exponential growth of AI technologies and the positive influence they have on virtually every aspect of life — from work to health to economics, and beyond — cannot be understated,” said Savage. “The department’s new digital experience team will also promote user-centered design across platforms and products to ensure ease of use for all Marylanders who interact with state government and make technology accessible for all. It is a new day for IT in Maryland.”

The Moore-Miller administration partnered on this effort with the Tech Talent Project, which is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the ability of governments to recruit modern technical leaders and achieve critical economic, policy and human outcomes, to recruit the new team.

