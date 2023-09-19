The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation announced the implementation of its 2023 Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, urging Marylanders to consider whether they may be eligible to receive a homeowners’ or renters’ property tax credit. The deadline to file for both tax credits is Oct. 1.

The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program provides relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income. The quickest and easiest way to find out more information and submit an application is by accessing the online tax credit application system, which strengthens the department’s ability to continue processing all tax credit applications in an accurate and timely manner.

The department is mailing nearly 140,000 postcards to low-income Maryland homeowners who may be eligible to receive a credit but have not yet submitted an application.

If a resident has already paid their property taxes and applies by Oct. 1, any tax credit that the homeowner may be eligible for will be refunded by their county finance office.

As part of the 2023 Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, the department will also mail more than 5,700 postcards to known renters who have not already applied for the tax credit, as well as non-subsidized rental companies to inform their tenants. The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not receive federal or state housing subsidies or reside in public housing. The credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000 per year.

Customers can apply for both credits online. Paper applications are also available online, but they take longer to process.

In 2022, more than 37,000 homeowners received an average of $1,501 in tax relief, and 6,004 renters received an average of $450 in tax relief. Combined, these two tax credit programs saved Marylanders more than $58 million last year.

