The City of Laurel was among several communities highlighted through ICMA TV/WebsEdgeSociety videos at the International City/County Management Association Conference.

Laurel’s video, “Prioritizing Community in a Fast-growing City”, showcases its commitment to excellence in local government management with a special focus on community prioritization.

“Laurel’s commitment to putting the community first is the driving force behind our success,” said Christian Pully, Laurel City Administrator. “We believe that a thriving city is the result of collaboration, inclusivity, and dedication to our residents’ well-being.”

Held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, the ICMA conference brought together local government leaders, professionals and exports from around the world to exhange ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions for effective governance.

View Laurel’s video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwiBTRBJs9Y&list=PLw8l74kpqHWojoPAOJq4EcB_QZszparg5&index=18.