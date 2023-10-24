The Maryland Department of Planning announced the new Accessory Dwelling Unit Policy Task Force that will study the placement of ADUs on land zoned for single-family residential use. It will also survey and document a representative sampling of the variety of ordinances, laws, codes, and policies regarding accessory dwelling units at the state and local level.

An ADU is a secondary residential unit on a single family home lot, such as a basement or garage apartment or a free-standing structure.

“The ADU Task Force reflects a diverse cross-section of talented professionals that together will provide much needed perspective and expertise in the consideration of ADUs as one approach for addressing Maryland’s housing shortage and its impact on local economies.” said Maryland Department of Planning Secretary and Task Force Chair Rebecca Flora. “We plan to examine both the benefits and challenges of ADUs in communities to advise the General Assembly and also assemble resources that will be useful to local governments, homeowners, and prospective tenants.”

SB 382, which established the task force during the 2023 legislative session, requires the group to report its findings and recommendations to the governor and General Assembly by June 1, 2024.

To learn more about the task force, contact Joe Griffiths, local assistance and training manager for the Maryland Department of Planning at [email protected].

