The state of Maryland has founded the Build Our Future grant program, a financial resource for innovation infrastructure projects to support eligible technology sectors. Funded at $10 million, the pilot program will provide matching grants of up to $2 million to projects that demonstrate a transformative impact in accelerating growth and innovation in the state’s strategic industry sectors.

Administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the program was established through the Innovation Economy Infrastructure Act of 2023 during this year’s legislative session as a key piece of the governor’s plan to bridge the gap between vision and success in Maryland. Grants may be awarded to private companies, nonprofit entities, local governments or colleges and universities in Maryland.

Eligible projects include cyber ranges, prototype manufacturing centers, research spaces, sensitive compartmented information facilities and wet laboratories, among others.

Applicants must be in good standing with the state through the Department of Assessments and Taxation. Incomplete submissions will not be considered. Applications will be accepted starting Oct. 16, with an informational webinar to be held Oct. 19.

Additional details, including webinar registration and eligibility terms, will be posted at commerce.maryland.gov/fund/build-our-future-grant-program.

