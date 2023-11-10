Source: City of Laurel

The City of Laurel has a new Mayor and City Council.

Keith Sydnor defeated opponents Seeta Deonauth, Martin Mitchell, Brencis Smith and Sophady Uong in Laurel’s Nov. 8 election and will serve as the city’s first Black Mayor.

In the City Council races, James Kole and Carl DeWalt were elected to represent Ward 1, Kayla Clark and Jeffrey Mills were elected to represent Ward 2, and Christine Johnson was elected as Council Member At Large.

“I think Keith is going to do a great job for the City,” said outgoing Mayor Craig Moe, who did not seek re-election this year. “He’s worked very hard for the City over the years. He’s got a great vision. He’s disciplined. He’s high integrity, and he’s ready to work with the Community.”

Mayor-elect Sydnor said he is proud to have received the support of so many people in the community and is ready to get to work.

“This is one of the biggest races in the City of Laurel,” Sydnor said. “I’m just looking forward to working with the new Council and moving the city forward like we promised to do.”

The new Mayor and City Council will be sworn in on Nov. 27, 2023, at the Mayor and City Council meeting at 6 pm.