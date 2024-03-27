The Maryland State Board of Elections has launched a multi-pronged voter outreach and education campaign ahead of the Primary Election on May 14. VOTE!MD encourages all eligible voters to make a plan to vote, while providing critical information on the ways to vote and key deadlines associated with the Primary Election.

The digital campaign launched with ads on Google Search, Programmatic Display, Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Spotify, Snapchat and YouTube and followed by broadcast TV, streaming services, print and radio.

The VOTE!MD website includes a voting checklist, information on the ways to vote and important deadlines that can be added to the calendar. The website, available in English and Spanish, also encompasses important information about becoming an election judge. For more information, visit www.vote.md.gov/vote2024.

“Our goal is for voters to look to SBE as the trusted source for all things election related and to make the 2024 Primary Election process secure and transparent to ensure voter confidence,” said State Administrator Jared DeMarinis.

The campaign features a number of recognizable and trusted spokespeople including, but not limited to, Kobi Little, president, NAACP Maryland State Conference; Marco Avila, president and chairman, Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; David Greenberg, president and CEO, The League for People with Disabilities; Nykidra “Nyki” Robinson, founder, Black Girls Vote; April Watts, multimedia personality and influencer; Larry “Whaddup” Caudle, musician and entrepreneur; Gilberto Zelaya, community empowerment/public information officer, Montgomery County Board of Elections; Veronica Cool, CEO and founder, Cool & Associates; Walkiria Pool, president and founder, Centro de Apoyo Familiar; and Jared DeMarinis, state administrator of elections, State Board of Elections.

