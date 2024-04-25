The Maryland State Board of Elections filed its opposition to a lawsuit that seeks to halt Maryland’s primary election and indefinitely suspend the conduct of elections in Maryland.

The suit, Maryland Election Integrity LLC, et al. v. Maryland State Board of Elections (No. 1:240-CV-000672) was filed by a Missouri nonprofit corporation and a Maryland LLC formed by a South Carolina resident.

In its filings, the State Board refuted the plaintiff’s allegations as without merit and based on flawed methodology and incorrect calculations. SBE asked the court to deny the effort to suspend the primary and to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

“Maryland voters can cast their votes with confidence that the voter registration system is accurate, current and maintained in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations,” said Jared DeMarinis, state administrator of elections. “I commend the local boards of elections and election officials who maintain the integrity of our voter registration system and our elections. SBE and our local boards are trusted sources of election information, and we encourage voters to visit www.votemd.gov/vote2024 for accurate information about the 2024 election. We will correct the record in our fight against the spread of misinformation.”

As recently as last year, an independent legislative audit showed that the SBE maintained the voter registration system with minimal inaccuracies. The audit revealed that local boards of elections, using information from its partner agencies and the State Board, successfully removed 99.38% of all voters who became deceased from the voter registration list.

Additionally, in a voter registration database of 4,148,651 active voters, only 0.00645% of those records were duplicates (approximately 268 records).

