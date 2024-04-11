Voting information for the 2024 Primary Election, including the three ways Marylanders can cast their vote and important deadlines, have been released by the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Marylanders can cast their vote in the primary election by in-person early voting, mail-in voting and in-person voting on Primary Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 14.

Vote Early In-Person: In-person early voting begins Thursday, May 2, and ends Thursday, May 9. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast their vote. A list of early voting locations can be found online; some locations have been changed or added since the last election.

Mail-In Voting:

● Requests for a mail-in ballot via mail or fax must be received (not just mailed) or submitted online by Tuesday, May 7.

● Requests for a mail-in ballot via email must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 10.

● Mail-in ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

● If returned by hand, ballots must be dropped at a ballot drop box or local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 14.

Vote in Person on Primary Election Day: The final day to cast a vote is Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 14. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.

The last day to register to vote, update voter registration or change party affiliation online or by mail is Tuesday, April 23. Registrations being mailed must be postmarked by this date. Residents not registered to vote can do so using the online system. Those who prefer not to register to vote online may print the registration form (English and Spanish versions) and submit it at the local board of elections office.

Those who miss this deadline can still register the same day they vote in person if they bring a document that proves where they live; only registered voters of the Democratic and Republican parties can vote in the primary elections.

SBE has completed the installation of 286 ballot drop boxes in all counties and the City of Baltimore. Voters may submit their completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box until Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Ballot boxes will be locked at 8 p.m.

Additional information about Maryland’s primary election can be found at vote.md.gov/vote2024.

