The unofficial results released by the Maryland Board of Elections for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election, held May 14, showed no surprises in the Presidential race. Democratic candidate and incumbent Joe Biden won the state handily with 86.3% of the Maryland vote. Former President Donald Trump was the clear choice as the Republican candidate, with 80.01% of the vote ahead of Nikki Haley’s 19.99%.

In the Senate race, voters chose Angela Alsobrooks on the Democrat side with 54.02% of votes cast, David Trone received 41.88%. On the Republican side, the top choice was former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with 61.88%, ahead of Robin Ficker’s 30.08%.

In the standing room only race for Representative in Congress, Democrat Sarah Elfreth came out on top with 35.43% of the vote, ahead of Harry Dunn (24.85) and Clarence Lam (11.36). For the Republicans, Robert Steinberger bested opponents with 25.08%, followed by Arthur Radford Baker, Jr., at 18.8% and Berney Flowers at 17.84%.

For the Board of Education contests, the top two candidates will face each other in November’s primary election.

In the Howard County contests, incumbent Meg Ricks secured 46.6% of the vote, ahead of Andre Gao (31.01%).

Julie Kaplan pulled 48.22%, in District 4, followed by incumbent Jen Mallo (34.36%).

Trent Kittleman was the top candidate in District 5, with 47.19% of votes, ahead of Andrea Chamblee (29.18%).

In Howard County’s Judge of the Circuit Court contest, the top candidates were Cheri Nicole Simpkins, Darren Sebastian Johnson, Donnell Wilfred Turner, and Stenise LaNez Rolle.

For the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections contests, Gloria Dent secured 32.98% of the votes in District 1, followed by Sarah Lacey with 26.04%.

In District 3 the top candidate was Erica McFarland at 33.66%, followed by Chuck Yocum at 29.82%.

The District 4 race saw Sarah McDermott take the most votes with 57.65%, ahead of Stephanie Mutchler with 24.58%.

In District 5, Dana Schallheim pulled 62.33%, followed by LaToya Nkongolo with 26.32%.

In the race for Judge of the Circuit Court in Anne Arundel County, the top candidates were Christine Marie Celeste and Ginina Jackson-Stevenson.