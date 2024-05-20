Laurel City Councilmember Carl DeWalt, who represents Ward 1, notified Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor and Council President James Kole of his immediate resignation on May 17. The City Council has now started the process of appointing a candidate to fill the vacancy in accordance with the requirements of the Laurel City Charter.

DeWalt, whose term expires on Nov. 24, 2015, did not offer an explanation for his resignation.

Due to the resignation of Councilmember Carl W. DeWalt, a vacancy exists on the Laurel City Council in Ward 1.

According to requirements outlined in the City Charter, interested candidates shall be residents of Ward 1 and shall meet the following requirements: city councilmembers shall be persons of known integrity, experience and sound judgment, not less than twenty-one (21) years of age, citizens of the United States, registered to vote in City elections and residents of the City and the ward for which they seek election (in this case appointment) for one year (365 days) immediately preceding the date of their election (in this case appointment). The appointee will hold the office of Councilmember for Ward 1 for the remainder of the term of the seat for which they are filling. A councilmember shall remain a resident of the City, within the ward from which they were elected (in this case appointed) and must remain a registered voter within such ward, while holding office.

Interested residents meeting those qualifications shall submit the following to the City Clerk’s Office no later than 12:00 pm on Monday, June 3, 2024 to be considered for the appointment:

1. A letter of interest

2. A detailed resume

3. A completed City of Laurel Ethics Commission Candidate for Elected Office Financial Disclosure Statement

4. A completed Council Vacancy Appointment Candidate Affidavit

The Financial Disclosure Statement and the Council Vacancy Appointment Candidate Affidavit can be found on the City of Laurel Clerk’s Office page:https://www.cityoflaurel.org/1922/Ward-1-City-Council-Vacancy.

The documents shall be filed in-person at the Joseph R. Robison Laurel Municipal Center located at 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, Maryland, 20707. no later than 12:00 pm on Monday, June 3, 2024. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office to make an appointment to submit the required information at [email protected] or 301-725-5300 Ext. 2120.

Upon certification of the candidates by the Board of Election Supervisors, the City Council will tentatively hold interviews on Monday, June 10, in the Council Chambers. Final details will be released as soon as they are determined.

For additional information please call the City Clerk’s Office at 301-725-5300 Ext. 2120 or visit the City’s website at https://www.cityoflaurel.org/186/Office-of-the-City-Clerk.