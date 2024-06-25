Howard County Executive Calvin Ball stands at the center of 17 people in government and business for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the North Tunnel stormwater conveyance project in Ellicott City. The 18-foot diameter one-mile-long tunnel will have the capacity to collect and move 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second from the West End and higher ground areas north of Main Street to the Patapsco River. Construction is slated to be mostly complete by 2027. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Howard County on Monday broke ground for a tunnel that aims to reduce the risk of life-threatening flash floods in Ellicott City.

The North Tunnel is planned to be about a mile long and 18 feet wide, catching water and sending 26,000 gallons of water per second to the Patapsco River instead of down Main Street, where floods killed people and shuttered businesses in 2016 and again in 2018. It has a project cost of $141.5 million.

Mark Hemmis, owner of Phoenix Upper Main, was grateful at the ceremonial groundbreaking.

“We have rebuilt twice. We have moved. We survived Gordon Ramsay. We survived a pandemic. And we are still here,” Hemmis said. “This tunnel gives us the hope that we will continue to be here and continue to serve this community.”

Mark Hemmis, owner of Phoenix Upper Main, speaks June 24 at the ceremonial groundbreaking for Ellicott City’s North Tunnel. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Excavation of the tunnel, at depths of more than 100 feet and through solid granite, is scheduled to be complete by Fall 2027. The work will be done by a roughly 300-foot-long tunnel boring machine, which will be built in Ohio and is due to arrive in Ellicott City in late 2025.

On Monday, County Executive Calvin Ball announced the name of the machine, chosen by vote, as “Rocky.” The tunneling work will be overseen by a joint venture between Omaha, Nebraska-based Kiewit Corp. and Evansville, Indiana-based Traylor Bros. Inc., described as experts by Ball.

The $141.5 million project is the largest public works project in the county’s history. Much of the money is coming from outside of Howard County: $69.9 million will come from the federal government. The Maryland government has granted Howard County $17 million and lent $23.5 million. Howard County will pay the remaining $31.1 million.

“Together we are taking the essential steps today to ensure a vibrant tomorrow for this incredible, historic town,” Ball said. “Today we are writing a new chapter for Ellicott City’s future, in which it will become as the national model for flood mitigation and climate resilience.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball speaks Monday at the groundbreaking for the Ellicott City North Tunnel. (TBM / Jason Whong)