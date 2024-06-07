The City of Laurel Ethics Commission and Board of Election Supervisors have begun the review process for candidates who applied to fill the vacant Ward 1 City Council set following the resignation of Councilmember Carl DeWalt. The Board of Election Supervisors will forward the list of names and accompanying documentation for those candidates whom the Board certifies by Friday, June 21, 2024.

The following residents submitted documentation to the City Clerk’s Office prior to the deadline:

Ms. Maria R. Gonzales-Jackson

Mr. Adrain G. Simmons

Mr. Stephen J. Wallace

Ms. Calondra Young

The City Council plans to interview candidates in-person on Monday, July 1, in the Council Chamber of the Joseph R. Robison Laurel Municipal Center at 6:00 pm. The public is welcome to attend but no public testimony will be permitted. If the Council determines that they have enough information and are prepared to take a vote that evening, it will proceed with appointing a new Councilmember. The new Councilmember will be scheduled to take the oath of office at a brief ceremony on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm followed by an in-person Work Session that evening at 6:00 pm.

All dates and times are subject to change. Revised information will be provided to the public as soon as possible.

For additional information please call the City Clerk’s Office at 301-725-5300 Ext. 2120 or visit the City’s website at https://www.cityoflaurel.org/186/Office-of-the-City-Clerk.