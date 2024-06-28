The state of Maryland has launched its Cannabis Workforce Development Program, which is the first workforce development initiative developed and administered by a cannabis regulatory agency in the nation.



This program, which will prioritize individuals with a history of cannabis-related offenses, is launching after Gov. Wes Moore’s recent pardon of more than 175,000 cannabis charges.



“This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state’s growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “For decades, cannabis policy has been used as a cudgel. Together, we prove how cannabis policy can be used as a valuable tool to leave no one behind.”



The CWDP ― which will be offered free of charge to eligible applicants ― is a partnership with the Maryland Cannabis Administration and the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now Program. It will help reduce barriers to employment and create paths to sustainable jobs in the cannabis industry. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting July 1.



Program participants will have access to eight instructor-led, self-paced courses taught by industry experts, licensed operators and college professors. Upon completion of 100 cumulative hours of virtual coursework and instruction, participants may enroll in a two-day intensive in-person course that provides 16 hours of hands-on occupational training. In-person training will be offered once per month beginning in November 2024 at locations across the state.



Anticipated locations and dates for the initial roll-out of the Cannabis Workforce Development Program include:



November 2024: Baltimore Region

December 2024: Anne Arundel County

January 2025: Southern Region

February 2025: Prince George’s County

March 2025: Eastern Region

April 2025: Western Region



