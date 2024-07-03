The state has launched Maryland SUN Bucks, a new program to help families buy groceries for eligible school-aged children during the summer months. Building on the state’s existing Summer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Maryland SUN Bucks will serve a record 543,000 children across the state through more than $60 million in new funding from the federal government.



“During the summer, many children lose the free and reduced-price meals they receive at school, and households may need help putting food on the table. Our administration is here to help fill that gap,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “Tackling childhood poverty requires consistent, targeted action so all Marylanders can stay healthy as they play, grow and learn. The launch of Maryland SUN Bucks marks one such action ― and it won’t be the last.”



Maryland SUN Bucks builds upon Maryland’s existing Summer SNAP program and expands its reach six-fold. Families in all of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions are now able to receive benefits and local government matching funds are no longer required.



Households that qualify for the Maryland SUN Bucks program will receive $40 each month in June, July and August — totaling $120 — to buy food for each eligible student. Benefits may be used at authorized retailers, including grocery stores and farmers markets.



Up to 90% of eligible Maryland families will receive the benefits automatically, though some parents will need to apply. For families receiving SNAP benefits, Maryland SUN Bucks will be automatically applied to the head-of-household’s Electronic Benefits Transfer card. If a child does not receive SNAP, a white Maryland SUN Bucks card will be issued in the child’s name.



Maryland SUN Bucks is in addition to free meals that kids of all ages can get at summer meal sites in their communities. For more information visit dhs.maryland.gov/sunbucks or call 800-332-6347.



