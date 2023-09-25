The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced $2,235,700 has been awarded for 92 projects in 23 jurisdictions as part of the fiscal 2024 Operating Assistance Grant program. The funding will assist local governments, Main Street communities and nonprofits with operating costs associated with local housing efforts, as well as community revitalization projects and initiatives.

Operating Assistance Grants include funding for Main Street Improvements and Technical Assistance. In the fiscal 2024 application round, the department received 157 applications requesting nearly $6 million.

For Main Street Improvements, funding is targeted to assist the 34 designated Main Street Maryland communities and Baltimore City’s eight designated Main Street neighborhoods. The grants can be used for staff and consultant services, general operating expenses, market and business recruitment strategies set up to improve a business district, street furniture, advertising, façade improvements and other projects that have been identified in the applicant’s work plans as key to its Main Street efforts.

For Technical Assistance, funding supports nonprofit organizations, local governments and local development corporations with community and economic revitalization activities. Funding supports the costs of strategic consultants or services, general operating expenses and other costs directly associated with critical community development projects.

For a full list of awardees, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Documents/PressReleases/FY24-OAG-Awards.pdf.

