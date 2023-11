The following people are listed as missing from Maryland by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. If you have information about their whereabouts, please contact the listed authority.

This information was posted Nov. 7, 2023.

Inasia Stovall

Inasia Stovall, Age Now: 16, Missing: 11/03/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2214.

Kaniya Mills

Kaniya Mills, Age Now: 16, Missing: 09/09/2023. Missing From Owings Mills, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Howard County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-313-2200 .

De’Asia McCullum

De’Asia McCullum, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/27/2023. Missing From Baltimore, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-637-8849 .

Jamilla Lowery

Jamilla Lowery, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/23/2023. Missing From Gwynn Oak, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222 .

Kylee Jones-McKinnon

Kylee Jones-McKinnon , Age Now: 14, Missing: 10/16/2023. Missing From Brooklyn, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2499 .

Alessia Curry

Alessia Curry, Age Now: 15, Missing: 10/17/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-637-8849.

Vershawn Loveless

Vershawn Loveless, Age Now: 17, Missing: 10/11/2023. Missing From Parkville, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2444 .

Baltazar Brito

Baltazar Brito, Age Now: 14, Missing: 10/03/2023. Missing From Catonsville, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222 .

Jacynda Sims

Jacynda Sims, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/05/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2466.

Andrew Hart

Andrew Hart, Age Now: 19, Missing: 09/10/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2444.

Janiyah Thompson

Janiyah Thompson, Age Now: 18, Missing: 04/25/2023. Missing From TEMPLE HILLS, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Prince Georges County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-352-1200.

Kalani Rogers

Kalani Rogers, Age Now: 14, Missing: 09/17/2023. Missing From UPPER MARLBORO, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Prince George’s County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-352-1200.

Michael Lowes

Michael Lowes, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/11/2023. Missing From GWYNN OAK, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2359.

Makai Lowes

Makai Lowes, Age Now: 15, Missing: 09/11/2023. Missing From GWYNN OAK, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2359.

Tyona Baldwin

Tyona Baldwin, Age Now: 17, Missing: 09/07/2023. Missing From ABERDEEN, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Aberdeen Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-272-2121.

Jazarah Mobley

Jazarah Mobley, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/15/2023. Missing From CATONSVILLE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Se’nia Eames

Se’nia Eames, Age Now: 16, Missing: 07/05/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2466.

Missing: Olivia Watson

Olivia Watson, Age Now: 14, Missing: 06/21/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2433.

Missing: Mariana Sierra-Salazar

Mariana Sierra-Salazar, Age Now: 15, Missing: 07/05/2023. Missing From COCKEYSVILLE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Makiah Bailey

Makiah Bailey, Age Now: 17, Missing: 06/14/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-3151.

Missing: Jordan Ryan

Jordan Ryan, Age Now: 15, Missing: 05/12/2023. Missing From CATONSVILLE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Alma Lima Cruz

Alma Lima Cruz, Age Now: 17, Missing: 04/20/2023. Missing From BOWIE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bowie Police Department (Maryland) 1-240-544-5700.

Missing: Taylor Williams

Taylor Williams, Age Now: 17, Missing: 05/17/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-443-708-0113.

Missing: Anthony Rodriguez Ponce

Anthony Rodriguez Ponce, Age Now: 20, Missing: 04/13/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2444.

Missing: Kerin Duron Zuniga

Kerin Duron Zuniga, Age Now: 13, Missing: 03/27/2023. Missing From OWINGS MILLS, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Ayanna Pyles

Ayanna Pyles, Age Now: 19, Missing: 01/13/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2214.

Missing: Sonia Vasquez

Sonia Vasquez, Age Now: 15, Missing: 07/08/2022. Missing From TOWSON, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Deontaye Jones

Deontaye Jones, Age Now: 17, Missing: 01/24/2023. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2359.

Missing: Steven Beard

Steven Beard, Age Now: 36, Missing: 06/02/2001. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-443-984-7385.

Missing: Angela Morataya Maquin

Angela Morataya Maquin, Age Now: 17, Missing: 12/10/2022. Missing From FREDERICK, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Frederick Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-600-2102.

Missing: Daeseaun Ward

Daeseaun Ward, Age Now: 17, Missing: 08/09/2022. Missing From ROSEDALE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2359.

Missing: William Brooks

William Brooks, Age Now: 48, Missing: 08/24/1992. Missing From FREDERICK, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Frederick Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-694-2100.

Missing: Madison Griffin

Madison Griffin, Age Now: 17, Missing: 12/31/2021. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2488.

Missing: Shariece Clark

Shariece Clark, Age Now: 21, Missing: 02/04/2017. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2499.

Missing: Melody McKoy

Melody McKoy, Age Now: 44, Missing: 12/01/1991. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-443-263-2220.

Missing: Anthony Calzada

Anthony Calzada, Age Now: 19, Missing: 11/13/2008. Missing From FORT WASHINGTON, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Prince Georges County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-333-4000 or.

Missing: Nayeli Rodriguez Gonzalez

Nayeli Rodriguez Gonzalez, Age Now: 18, Missing: 07/24/2022. Missing From ADELPHI, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Prince George’s County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-352-1200.

Missing: Lina Santiago Cuyuch

Lina Santiago Cuyuch, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/18/2022. Missing From CATONSVILLE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Solomon Rose

Solomon Rose, Age Now: 54, Missing: 04/01/1972. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2640.

Missing: Tajia Brown

Tajia Brown, Age Now: 31, Missing: 09/12/2006. Missing From BLADENSBURG, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bladensburg Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-864-6080.

Missing: Andrew Sukhram

Andrew Sukhram, Age Now: 20, Missing: 10/28/2021. Missing From SOLOMONS, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Maryland State Police (Maryland) 1-410-535-1400.

Have you seen this child?: Polette Rodriguez-Barahona

Polette Rodriguez-Barahona, Age Now: 7, Missing: 08/30/2021. Missing From ANNAPOLIS, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: NCMEC Missing Children’s Division 333 John Carlyle Street Suite #125, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Missing: Cheyanne Knight

Cheyanne Knight, Age Now: 19, Missing: 04/13/2021. Missing From PASADENA, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-222-8610.

Missing: Reuben Blackwell

Reuben Blackwell, Age Now: 30, Missing: 05/06/1996. Missing From CLINTON, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Prince Georges County Police (Maryland) 1-301-868-8773 or Your Local FBI.

Missing: Karen Kamsch

Karen Kamsch, Age Now: 61, Missing: 10/01/1976. Missing From PASADENA, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-222-8050.

Missing: Ailea Brown

Ailea Brown, Age Now: 14, Missing: 05/25/2019. Missing From REISTERSTOWN, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Bob Boyes

Bob Boyes, Age Now: 64, Missing: 12/26/1968. Missing From PORT REPUBLIC, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Maryland State Police (Maryland) 1-410-535-1400.

Missing: George Burdynski

George Burdynski, Age Now: 41, Missing: 05/24/1993. Missing From BRENTWOOD, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Prince George’s County Police (Maryland) 1-301-352-1200.

Missing: Talaya Riddick

Talaya Riddick, Age Now: 20, Missing: 11/19/2018. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2488.

Missing: David Rivera

David Rivera, Age Now: 22, Missing: 08/29/2017. Missing From ANNAPOLIS, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Annapolis Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-268-4141.

Missing: Lisa Lambert

Lisa Lambert, Age Now: 58, Missing: 10/17/1979. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-443-984-7114.

Missing: George Barksdale

George Barksdale, Age Now: 58, Missing: 04/21/1969. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-263-2220.

Missing: Shannon Potter

Shannon Potter, Age Now: 53, Missing: 03/03/1984. Missing From PARKVILLE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

Missing: Keila Yanez-Melendez

Keila Yanez-Melendez, Age Now: 24, Missing: 03/30/2016. Missing From BOWIE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: City of Bowie Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-352-1200.

Missing: Michael Andrews

Michael Andrews, Age Now: 49, Missing: 01/08/1993. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) 1-443-984-7114 or 1-410-396-2284.

Missing: Garnell Moore

Garnell Moore, Age Now: 28, Missing: 07/01/2005. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore City Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-396-2284.

Missing: Kathy Pereira

Kathy Pereira, Age Now: 23, Missing: 08/16/2015. Missing From GAITHERSBURG, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Montgomery County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-279-8000.

Missing: Katheryn Quackenbush

Katheryn Quackenbush, Age Now: 59, Missing: 07/14/1981. Missing From SALISBURY, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Maryland State Police (Maryland) 1-410-749-3101.

Missing: Ercely Romero soriano

Ercely Romero soriano, Age Now: 24, Missing: 07/31/2015. Missing From BEL AIR, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Bel Air Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-638-4500.

Missing: Nancy Jason

Nancy Jason, Age Now: 65, Missing: 07/17/1977. Missing From BETHESDA, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Montgomery County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-279-8000.

Missing: Tiffany Goines

Tiffany Goines, Age Now: 48, Missing: 12/05/1987. Missing From FREDERICK, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Frederick Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-694-2100.

Missing: Katherine Lyon

Katherine Lyon, Age Now: 59, Missing: 03/25/1975. Missing From WHEATON, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Montgomery County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-279-8000.

Missing: Sheila Lyon

Sheila Lyon, Age Now: 61, Missing: 03/25/1975. Missing From WHEATON, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Montgomery County Police Department (Maryland) 1-301-279-8000.

Endangered Missing: Rochelle Battle

Rochelle Battle , Age Now: 31, Missing: 03/06/2009. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore County Police Department (Maryland) 1-410-887-2222.

NonFamily Abduction: Toya Hill

Toya Hill, Age Now: 50, Missing: 03/24/1982. Missing From BALTIMORE, MD. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Baltimore Police Department (Maryland) – Missing Persons Unit 1-410-396-2284.