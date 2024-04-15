From left, Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor welcomes Clarence Anthony (National League of Cities) on a tour of the Craig A. Moe Laurel Multiservice Center (TBM / George Berkheimer)

The City of Laurel was the latest stop on the National League of Cities’ Centennial Roadshow, which visited on April 15.

Founded in 1924, the NLC serves as a clearinghouse for information about municipal government and a trusted resource providing research and technical expertise to mayors, city council members, and municipal government staff.

NLC kicked off its Centennial Roadshow: 100 Cities 100 Years in Kansas, its founding state in February.

As part of the visit, leaders from NLC and the City of Laurel toured the Craig A. Moe Laurel Multiservice Center, a 24,000 square foot facility that will provide transitional housing for homeless individuals working to regain their independence.

Currently under construction, the Multiservice Center is scheduled to open in September 2024 and will also include space under one roof for the local nonprofit organizations that work with the homeless and other vulnerable communities.

“It was an honor to show how the quality services and resources NLC provides created paths for our City to be a better government that can provide a great place for our community members to have a place they can live, work, play and thrive,” said Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor.