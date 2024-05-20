The Maryland Smart Growth Subcabinet has approved the renewal of the County’s Sustainable Community designation for the North Laurel-Savage area. This renewal extends the designation through 2029.



The 2024 Action Plan supports historic tourism in the Savage area, trail and sidewalk network expansions, tree plantings along Route 1 and offers strategies to address affordable housing and rehabilitating older housing stock throughout the North Laurel-Savage area.



The designation will enable the County and other eligible stakeholders access to state resources that support the development and revitalization strategies of this Action Plan for North Laurel-Savage throughout the next five years.



It also ensures the County remains eligible to apply for state programs, grants, tax credits and loans that may be used throughout the North Laurel-Savage Sustainable Community area. Such eligible initiatives include the Department of Housing & Community Development’s Community Legacy Program, home rehabilitation, streetscape improvement projects and the Strategic Demolition Fund.



First designated a Sustainable Community in 2013 and again in 2019, the North Laurel-Savage area has benefitted from this program through secured state funding used for signage at Savage Park, Patuxent Branch trail resurfacing, Carroll Baldwin Memorial Hall building renovations and Baldwin Commons Park enhancements.



In addition to the North Laurel-Savage area, Howard County is home to two additional Sustainable Communities, Ellicott City and Long Reach Village. For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/planning-zoning/sustainable-communities or contact Victoria Olivier in the Department of Planning and Zoning at [email protected].





