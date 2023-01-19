The Linthicum location of Northrop Grumman Corp. is developing AN/APG-85, an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, for the F-35 Lightning II, a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multi-role combat aircraft. NGC currently manufactures the AN/APG-81 active electronically scanned array fire control radar, the cornerstone to the F-35 Lightning II’s sensor suite.

The AN/APG-85 is an advanced multifunction sensor that will be compatible with all variants of the F-35 aircraft and will be capable of defeating current and projected adversarial air and surface threats.

The development and integration of APG-85 will incorporate some of the latest technologies available. The advanced sensor will provide what NGC termed unparalleled battlespace situational awareness that translates into platform lethality, effectiveness and survivability.

