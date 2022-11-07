Northrop Grumman Corp.’s first Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array sensor was successfully installed on an E-7 Wedgetail Mk1 Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft for the UK’s Royal Air Force.

Equipped with the MESA sensor, the UK’s Wedgetail fleet will be strengthened with an airborne sensing capability at longer ranges, enabling critical early warning, surveillance and air battle management functionality.

“Northrop Grumman’s in-service, combat-proven MESA system already provides mission crews with advanced Airborne Moving Target Indication capability to support NATO assurance missions against evolving threats,” said Jack Hawkins, director, MESA, Northrop Grumman. “This advanced MTI will enhance UK forces’ ability to simultaneously detect, track and identify airborne and maritime adversary targets at long range, while maintaining continuous surveillance of the operational area.”

Australia, Turkey and South Korea have fielded AEW&C systems, with production underway on the second and third systems for the UK’s E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft.

