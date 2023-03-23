A U.S. Air Force E-7 equipped with the Northrop Grumman MESA sensor. (Credit: Boeing)

Northrop Grumman Corporation will enter into production of the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array sensor for the U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft.

As part of the E-7 weapons system, the MESA sensor will provide critical long range sensing, detection and identification in challenging environments equipping the U.S. Air Force with simultaneous air and maritime sensing capabilities, critical early warning and air battle management capabilities.

“The multifunction MESA sensor will provide the U.S. Air Force with critical multi-domain awareness to enable decision superiority for the range of mission requirements today and into the future” said Ed Griebel, NGC’s vice president of airborne surveillance programs in Linthicum. “[W]e look forward to enabling global allied interoperability in partnership with Boeing.”

This modern Airborne Active Electronically Scanned Array sensor is already in production and deployed for customers worldwide, providing 360-degree situational awareness and flexibility to adapt to missions and environments in all weather conditions. MESA allows operators to simultaneously focus on priority missions, rapidly revisit targets with increased accuracy and pass relevant information to enable timely Battle Management Command and Control decisions.

MESA is on an active production line to address global threats in the modern-day battlespace and evolve to meet future mission requirements. Australia, Turkey and South Korea have fielded the E-7 system, with production underway on the United Kingdom E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control fleet.