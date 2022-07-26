Nielsen, which operates a headquarters location in Columbia Gateway Business Park, is expanding its cross-platform measurement of YouTube across computer, mobile and connected TV devices. The goal is to more accurately compare audiences to linear TV, giving media buyers greater comparability.

Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication methodology enables media buyers to more clearly understand and better compare YouTube reach inclusive of connected TV to linear TV ad buys.

First available in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings, Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will be foundational to deduplicate audiences across devices, services and platforms in Nielsen ONE, the company’s forthcoming cross-media measurement platform designed to deliver comparable metrics across screens and various stages of the media lifecycle.

With this announcement, Nielsen adds CTV to existing computer, mobile and linear TV deduplication to its Total Ad Ratings product to help media buyers more accurately measure the fourth screen by delineating linear television and CTV inventory. This is noteworthy because YouTube accounts for more than 50 percent of ad-supported streaming watch time on connected TVs among people aged 18-plus in the U.S., according to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings.

“In a converged world, customers need a complete picture of their ad spend across all screens,” says Debbie Weinstein, vice president, global advertiser solutions, Google and YouTube. “Nielsen enabling advertisers to compare YouTube’s reach across mobile, desktop and now CTV to TV is a tremendous step towards their vision for Nielsen One, and we look forward to their continued efforts to bring cross media measurement to the industry.”