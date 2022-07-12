Source: NPSL

The National Premier Soccer League has announced that Annapolis will field a team beginning in 2023 and a Crofton native will be a co-owner. The club will be led by Owner/Managing Partner Michael Hitchcock; Owner Alex Yi; and Owner Kyle Beckerman, who grew up in Crofton and graduated from Arundel High School.

Hitchcock is the founding partner of Playbook Management International. He has been involved in the active ownership of five NPSL teams. Through PMI, Hitchcock has successfully consulted and managed over 85 soccer leagues, teams, facilities, and events in the U.S. and around the world.

A former midfielder and defender, Yi played three seasons (2002-05) with Antwerp FC of the Belgian Jupiter League, a feeder club of Manchester United of the Barclays Premiere League. Yi has strong roots in the Maryland area and attended The Country School in Easton, Georgetown Prep his freshman year and then McDonogh High School, Owings Mills.

Beckerman is a former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team standout. A nine-time All-Star and 2009 MLS Cup winner, he became one of the best defensive midfielders in league history and is the league’s all-time leader in regular-season games played (498), games started (461) and minutes played (41,164) among field players.

He was also named as one of MLS’s 25 Greatest in December 2020 and is the current head coach at the men’s soccer program at Utah Valley University.

“The NPSL is thrilled to enter this market,” NPSL Managing Director Cindy Spera said. “Annapolis has many of the attributes indicative of a successful grassroots soccer market: a community of sports enthusiasts, several college campuses and a plethora of family-owned businesses.”

Annapolis will have an opportunity to select the name and logo of the city’s NPSL team from four brands. Fans can vote in person at community events throughout the summer and also vote online at www.annapolissoccer.com.