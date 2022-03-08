Offit Kurman appoints Bukowitz as CEO

Offit Kurman, which operates an office in Columbia, has promoted Aaron Bukowitz from COO to CEO, marking the first time that a non-lawyer business professional has held the latter role at the firm.

Also, Robert Skinner , who has held the position of chief administrative officer, has become the firm’s new chief operating officer. The firm also named Principal and Legal Operations Chair Linda Ostovitz as the newest member of the Management Committee. She previously served as practice group leader and practice group director before assuming responsibility for legal operations at Offit Kurman.

In their new roles, Bukowitz and Skinner will continue as fully participating members on the firm’s Management Committee and, joined by Ostovitz, will work in conjunction with firm President Timothy Lynch and Managing Principal John Raftery. Ted Offit will remain actively engaged as chairman of the firm and as a member of the Management Committee.