In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity has become a top priority for businesses of all sizes. This, paired with the fact that the global cybersecurity workforce gap has increased by 26.2% in 2022 compared to the previous year (according to the ISC2 2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study), showcases why many organizations are having trouble filling their talent pipelines.

Digital edition This item appears in the May 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking below.

The 2023 Howard County Chamber Cyber Conference will concentrate on this critical issue of developing and cultivating tomorrow’s workforce to mitigate business risk. The conference, held in Howard County for over ten years, focuses on industry best practices with the goal of mitigating business risk through technology. This year will continue to expand on that goal while also adding the highly topical workforce development lens.

This year’s event will begin with a keynote speech from Delali Dzirasa, Founder and CEO of Fearless, a full-stack digital services firm headquartered in Baltimore. Attendees will also have their choice of two tracks for three “Tech Talk” sessions.

The first session, “Sourcing Talent — Attraction & Hiring Strategies,” explores how organizations can attract and recruit top talent in the highly competitive cyber job market. The second session, “Pathways to Employment: Certifications vs. Education vs. Experience,” examines the different pathways that individuals can take to enter the cyber workforce. The third session, “Beyond the Hire: Continued Development and Growth,” centers on how organizations can support the ongoing professional development of their cyber workforce.

Following the “Tech Talks,” an interactive job description workshop will offer practical tips and best practices for creating effective job descriptions to attract and retain top cyber talent. The half-day conference will conclude with a lunch panel discussion featuring Todd Marks (Founder, CEO & President, Mindgrub Technologies), Kelly Schulz (CEO, Maryland Tech Council), and Anil Taylor (Senior Vice President Cyber & SIGINT Solutions Operations Manager, Leidos). The panel will be moderated by Tina Williams-Koroma (Founder, TCecure and CyDeploy).

Overall, the 2023 Howard County Chamber Cyber Conference offers a comprehensive and practical approach to building a resilient cyber workforce. Join us on Friday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Howard Community College. Tickets are now on sale, with discounted pricing for students and government employees, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, visit https://www.howardchamber.com/cyber-howard-conference/.