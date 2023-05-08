Spring is here, and the Central Maryland Chamber has been busy hosting and planning some of our biggest annual events!

Digital edition This item appears in the May 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking below.

In March we held our Awards Gala at Live! Casino and Hotel, recognizing many of the businesses and individuals who make our region special. With over 350 guests in attendance, we enjoyed a cocktail reception, a delicious dinner, and an evening of celebration.

We’ve also held several educational and networking events including a Small Business Seminar on the Employee Retention Credit and our first Women’s Leadership Summit in partnership with the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, the Maryland Innovation Center and the Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu. We had a business roundtable with US Congressman Steny Hoyer, participated in the Multi-Chamber Business Builder Breakfast, held our Post Legislative Session Update, and had a Coffee Catch Up networking breakfast at Fido’s for Freedom.

And we participated in ribbon cutting ceremonies for 4 businesses and non-profit organizations. Congratulations to Respite Retreats, Cinnaholic Gambrills, and Leading Ladies of Integrity. And congrats to the Arc Central Chesapeake Region on the opening of their new headquarters in Linthicum!

On May 17, we’ll host our next educational seminar, an Introduction to the Maryland Department of Commerce. Guests will hear from six representatives who will go over the many funding and educational opportunities the department provides to businesses, how to take advantage of these services, and who they can reach out to directly to get started.

And on June 20, the Chamber Cup Classic Golf Tournament will be back at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. After a hiatus, the tournament returned in 2021, and our golfers, volunteers and staff had a blast! The event grew in 2022, and this year we expect a sell-out crowd for a day of food & drinks, networking, golf, contests, awards, our popular whiskey pull, a reception, and other fun activities. The tournament caters to golfers of all levels so even if you’ve never golfed before, that’s ok! We promise you’ll feel welcome and will have a great time. Don’t want to miss this popular event! Sponsorships and foursomes are now available- reach out to our team for more information.

We would like to welcome our new members who have recently joined the Central Maryland Chamber! Welcome ADMA BioCenters Laurel, Allegeant LLC, AWARE Worldwide Inc., Fitness Forever, Greater Maryland Pain Management Glen Burnie, Harris Renaissance Group, Perfectly Wrapped LLC, Sam’s Club Severn, Taylored Solutions LLC, and Transamerica.

Visit www.CentralMarylandChamber.org to learn more about our committees, upcoming events, and ways to get involved. We hope to see you soon!