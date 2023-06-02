The Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) hopes you are enjoying your summer so far!

We have many exciting networking opportunities and educational events coming up in June, July, and August.

First, we have a Coffee Catch Up morning networking event on June 6 at Newk’s Eatery in Waugh Chapel. We have a Multi-Chamber Networking event on June 14 at Yellowfin Steak & Seafood House in Edgewater, and a Membership 101 session on June 29th.

And one of our biggest events of the year is coming up on June 20! The Chamber Cup Classic Golf Tournament will be back at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. We expect a sell-out crowd for a day of food & drinks, networking, golf, contests, awards, our popular whiskey pull, an afternoon reception, and many other fun activities. Not a golfer? That’s ok! We have plenty of new golfers planning to attend and enjoy a day on the course, or you can just join us for the post-tournament reception in the ballroom! You won’t want to miss this great event. Sponsorships and foursomes are available- reach out for more information.

In July we’ll be back with a very special Coffee Catch Up at the newly renovated National Cryptologic Museum. Besides networking over coffee, we’ll have a briefing from our partners at the National Security Agency (NSA). On July 19 we’re hosting a training course on how you and your staff can be prepared for Active Shooter Events, and on Aug. 23 we’ll host a follow-up session on Emergency Preparedness for Small Businesses.

Business doesn’t stop in the summer, so we don’t slow down either- come out and join us for some of these great events!

And a big welcome to our new members who have recently joined the Central Maryland Chamber! Welcome: Sapphire Rise, Inc., Fitness Forever, Hatch Exhibits, Public Sector Consulting Group, and Weetenkamp Eikenberg Group of Cummings & Co. Realtors. Visit www.CentralMarylandChamber.org to learn more about all that’s new at the CMC. While you are there, be sure to register for some upcoming events- we hope to see you soon!