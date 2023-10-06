We welcome Fall in the Central Maryland region! The leaves are changing, and everyone seems to be getting back to business following a fun summer. Things are also changing at the CMC — we’re excited to announce Jennifer VanBeckum as our new Director of Membership. You may have had the opportunity to meet her at our recent meetings and events or might recognize her from her prior role as Membership Director at the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.

Digital edition This item appears in the October 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking on it.

The Chamber staff, board of directors, and our members are thrilled to have Jennifer on the team. Her experience, knowledge, and dedication to the business community make her the perfect person to work with our valued members. Please contact her at [email protected] or 410-672-3422 with any questions about your membership, to find out how to get involved, or just to say hello!

The Chamber has been busy hosting a number of great events and our committees are busier than ever. In case you were not aware, we have 14 groups and committees within the Chamber that our members can participate in, each with different topics and purposes. More details on each of these groups is on our website: www.centralmarylandchamber.org

We have a number of educational and networking events coming up in October and November. Please save the date for one of our premier annual events, the Economic Forecast, on Nov. 8 at the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park. We’re fortunate to have a panel of local economic development experts to inform our attendees of trends, new programs they’re offering, and predictions for our counties and region in 2024.

They are David Iannucci, President & CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation (invited), Amy Gowan, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Economic Corporation, and Jennifer Jones, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority. As you may know, both Amy and Jennifer are new in their roles, and we look forward to hearing about their vision for their agencies in the coming year.

Also save the date for our annual Holiday Mixer at the Great Room at Savage Mill on Dec. 6. This can’t-miss event features networking, delicious food and beverages, a best-dressed contest, silent auction and more! Proceeds from the event benefit the Central Maryland Chamber Educational Foundation, our 501c3 charitable arm that provides college scholarships to local high school students.

We’re currently signing up annual sponsors for 2024! Annual sponsorships give you the most bang for your buck and include your annual membership dues, tickets to our major events, publicity leading up to and at the events, features on the website, in the annual Business Directory & Relocation Guide, your logo on slideshows, signage and marketing materials for the entire year, opportunities to speak and display at our events, and much more. Please contact Kristi Simon to learn more: [email protected]

And thank you to all of the new members who have joined the Central Maryland Chamber in the past month. They are Chael the Transformation Space, Employee Benefit Services of Maryland, Inc., Levonye Professionals LLC, Transcendent Smiles, and Workstream Business Systems. Please support these businesses whenever you are able. Have a great October!