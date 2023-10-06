As we gear up for the first quarter of 2024, it’s crucial to set a strong foundation for continued business success. Alongside profitability, trust and ethics should be central to your yearly planning approach. Here are four basic strategies from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland to help you kick-start the year on the right foot.

Digital edition This item appears in the October 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking on it.

Know your market

Understanding your market is key. As the years change, so does your market. Keep an eye on trends, what your customers want (and need) and how technology is evolving. This helps you stay relevant, meet customer needs effectively and position yourself as a leader in your industry.

Audit your online presence

The end of the year is a great time to make sure your website and social media platforms are user-friendly, up-to-date and attracting your audience. Ensure that there is accurate information about your business such as your contact information and business address. This builds trust with your audience and helps them find what they need easily.

Take advantage of automation

Streamlining your systems and operations is a helpful strategy for growing your business. Look for areas where you can save time and resources. Automation and technology can be your best friends here. This not only boosts profits but also shows your audience that you value efficiency.

Prioritize Ethical Practices

Trust and ethics are at the heart of any good business. Treat everyone — customers, employees and partners — with respect. Be open and clear about your business practices. Incorporate ethics into your employee retention plan. This will help build trust and long-lasting relationships.

As you step into Q1 2024, remember to balance profit with trust and ethics. Understand your market, enhance your online presence and prioritize ethical practices. These four areas will not only help to position your organization as a leader in your industry, but help to attract and retain customers and employees. For more tips and resources on building a better business, visit www.bbb.org.