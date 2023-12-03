As the year comes to a close, we’d like to thank our Central Maryland Chamber members for their support and engagement in 2023. We’re looking forward to a bright and prosperous 2024!

One of the Chamber’s premier events, the annual Holiday Mixer & Silent Auction is coming up on December 6th at the Great Room at Savage Mill. This event provides support to the Central Maryland Chamber Educational Foundation, providing scholarships to area high school seniors.

Enjoy an evening of cheer while reconnecting with business acquaintances and making new contacts in the spirit of the holidays. This annual social provides an opportunity to mix and mingle, engage and celebrate, reminisce and reinvigorate new business partnerships while gearing up for a new year of growth and success in our region.

Digital edition This item appears in the December 2023 issue of The Business Monthly. You can read the digital edition by clicking on it.

One of the most famed parts of this event is the silent auction. This year the auction will feature valuable gift baskets, gift cards and more for your bidding pleasure. Bidding will take place in person at the event, as well as online for our friends unable to join us. Complete your last-minute holiday shopping while supporting an amazing cause. I hope you can join us for this can’t- miss event!

More on the Central Maryland Chamber Educational Foundation:

This 501(c)(3) organization has its own board of directors and meets throughout the year to conduct foundation business and award scholarships. Chartered in 1982 to “promote and encourage advancements in the fields of music, art, literature, science, and those individuals involved in said fields,” the foundation gives scholarships annually to deserving high school students, awarding up to 18 scholarships each year to students on their way to schools well-known locally and statewide.

The Foundation´s core scholarship program provides financial assistance to schools on a rotating schedule to high schools in the Baltimore/Washington corridor. Each winter, the Foundation notifies the principal of the recipient school and asks that the school´s faculty select the student it feels is most worthy and deserving of the award. After the awards ceremony, the check is drawn to the institution selected by the student and a member of the Foundation board attends the award ceremony to formally present the scholarship.

Registration for the event and more information about the CMC Educational Foundation can be found on our website at www.centralmarylandchamber.org

We’d like to welcome the following new members to the Chamber: Textures LLC, Luchansky Law, and Essential Music Club LLC. We’re so excited to have you as a member of the CMC family.

The Chamber Board, staff and members wish you a wonderful holiday season and a great start to 2024!