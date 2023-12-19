The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor, and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative Inc., Hughesville, MD, has been awarded a $117,004,772 contract for ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric utility system at Naval Support Facility Indian Head by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy at Fort Belvoir, VA.

Williams Consulting, LLC, Catonsville MD was awarded a contract worth $802,513 for administrative management and general management consulting services by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in Windsor Mill, MD.

Enlighten IT Consulting LLC, Columbia, MD, was awarded a $25,924,156 contract extension for the Joint Cyber Command and Control Threat Awareness Sharing Capability by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Joint Base San Antonio, TX. https://www.eitccorp.com/contact

Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg Inc., Gaithersburg, MD was awarded a $74,999,936 contract for research and development in biotechnology by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response in Gaithersburg, MD.

The Survice Engineering Co. LLC, Belcamp, MD, has been awarded an $11,025,156 modification to a previously awarded contract for 28 TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems by the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, MD.

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC, as successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp., Beltsville, MD, has been awarded a maximum $95,000,000 contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia, PA.

Contemporaries, Inc., Silver Spring, MD was awarded multiple contracts totaling $1,644,681 for office administrative and temporary help services by the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, Silver Spring, MD, and Columbia, MD. https://contemps.com/contact-us/

AT2 LLC, Severn, MD, has been awarded a $16,937,356 modification to a previously awarded contract for operation, maintenance, and support services of Primary Training Range by the Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley‐Eustis, VA.

FCN Inc., Rockville, MD, has been awarded a $15,675,275 modification to a previously awarded contract in support of three legacy weapon systems for the future Integrated Defensive Cyber System by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division at Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX.

Fearless Solutions LLC, Baltimore MD was awarded 2 contracts totaling $13,120,888 for custom computer programming services by the Federal Acquisition Service in Atlanta, GA and Washington, D.C.

The MIL Corp., Bowie, MD, was awarded a $64,050,482 contract for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems engineering, integration, in-service engineering agent and logistics support in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field, Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division programs in Patuxent River, MD.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, MD, was awarded a modification to increase the maximum ceiling by $265,000,000 of a previously awarded basic ordering agreement. The additional ceiling provides for sustaining engineering and logistics support services for the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) program by the Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, VA.

