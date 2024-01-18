The Central Maryland Chamber is excited for our upcoming Awards Gala to be held on April 15 at Live! Casino & Hotel. Join us as we take pride in recognizing our everyday heroes and CMC members who are making a difference in the lives of the citizens and businesses of our community.

A celebration of people who make our region special, this dinner honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions. We will also celebrate our accomplishments, highlight CMC’s upcoming plans for 2024, introduce the newest members of our Board of Directors, and proudly showcase our Annual Hall of Fame award winners.

This is a truly feel-good evening, and past recipients have told us how much they enjoyed the caliber of the event and the recognition from the region. But we can’t do it without you! This event is made possible through the support of our incredible sponsors. There are numerous opportunities for you and your organization to get involved at various levels and prices. Reach out to a member of our staff to line up your sponsorship or purchase tickets now!

The 446th General Assembly session has begun in Annapolis, which runs from Jan. 10 through April 8, 2024. One of the Central Maryland Chamber’s pillars is advocacy- and our Legislative Affairs committee, staff, and partners throughout the region track legislation to keep our members up to date on business bills that may impact you.

The Chamber testifies on behalf of both pro and anti-business legislation based on the feedback and needs of the businesses and nonprofits we work with. We are looking for more members to join our Legislative Affairs Committee, which meets twice a month during legislative session. If you’d be interested in helping us support businesses in our region, please let our staff know.

And in case you haven’t heard, the Central Maryland Chamber is going to Spain in October! Our “Costa del Sol” trip touring the coast of Span departs on Oct. 18, 2024. This nine-day journey includes round trip airfare from BWI, transfers between airports and hotels, personal airport and hotel VIP check-in, pre-departure orientation, 7 nights first class accommodations, includes most meals, and includes tours of Granada, Malaga, Ronda & Mijas, and much more! There is also an optional post-tour extension trip to Madrid, including hotel, meals, trains, and a city tour. Our trip to Greece in 2023 was a once in a lifetime experience, and we’re excited for this next adventure!

Now is an incredible time to get involved in the Chamber- make your New Year’s resolutions to grow your organization a reality with the networking, introductions, education, cost-savings, and support the CMC can provide you. For existing members, check out our website or give us a call to hear all about what’s new for 2024. And if you’re not yet a part of the CMC, Director of Membership Jennifer VanBeckum is excited to meet with you to go over the opportunity. Contact her at [email protected] for more information.

And welcome to all the new members who have recently joined us- Carson Wealth, Day 1 Supply, JSA Consulting Services LLC, Meridian Bank, and R&A Movers Inc. Please support these great businesses when you are able.