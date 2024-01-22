The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor, and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

The Survice Engineering Co. LLC, Belcamp, MD, was awarded an $11,025,156 modification to a previously awarded contract to provide for the production and delivery of 28 TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office in Patuxent River, MD.

Enlighten IT Consulting LLC, Columbia, MD, was awarded a $25,924,156 contract extension for support for JCC2 development to include rapid prototyping and agile development for The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Joint Base San Antonio, TX.

ABT Associates Inc., Rockville, MD, was awarded a $19,440,500 contract professional, scientific, and technical services for the Agency For International Development in Rockville, MD.

Southern MD Electric Cooperative Inc., Hughesville, MD, was awarded an $117,004,772 contract for ownership, operation and maintenance of the electric utility system at Naval Support Facility in Indian Head, MD.

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, MD, was awarded a $599,115,000 contract to design and construct a new health care center for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth, Texas.

Allied Technologies & Consulting, Frederick, MD, was awarded a $87,527,154 contract to provide product management and command support services to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) at Fort Detrick, MD.

Adnet Accountnet Inc, Baltimore, MD, was awarded a $2,205,391contract for temporary help services for the Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services in Baltimore, MD.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, MD was awarded an $86,790,235 contract to provide engineering and technical services to include, planning and analysis, engineering design, assimilation, kitting, production and verification, logistics and in-services support, and technical management for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, MD.

Sealing Technologies LLC, Columbia, MD, was a blanket purchase agreement with a ceiling of $49,000,000 for non-personnel services to provide multi-caveat analytical computing environment software development services for The Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, FL.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, MD, was awarded a $57,898,009 contract for logistics support services for Army Prepositioned Stocks for the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, IL.

Reli Group, Inc., Catonsville, MD, was awarded a $1,440,195 contract for administrative management and general management consulting services for the Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services in Catonsville, MD.

