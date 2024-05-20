Dear Valued Investors of the Central Maryland Chamber (CMC),

Dewan Clayborn (Submitted photo)

As your new President and CEO, I’m writing to introduce myself and express my immense enthusiasm for leading this esteemed organization. For years, I’ve admired the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within Central Maryland region, and I’m honored to be part of a chamber that champions your success.

Each of you represents a success story, inspiring others and paving the way for a vibrant future for local businesses. Through collaboration and partnerships, we can create a powerful wave of economic growth that benefits our region.

The Central Maryland Chamber is your trusted resource, connecting you with the tools, professional development, and support that will help your business scale. By getting involved and taking advantage of all of your member benefits, we can create an unparalleled support system, where we encourage the entire Central Maryland Region to shop local and shop Chamber.

My commitment to you is this: I will be your biggest pro-business advocate; I will embrace innovation and we will become a problem-solving chamber. Together, let’s elevate the chamber and, in turn, elevate the entire business landscape for the Central Maryland region. The ripple effect of our teamwork will be truly monumental!

I’m eager to meet you all! Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions, ideas, or simply a desire to connect. My door is always open, and I look forward to embarking on this journey of shared success with each and every one of you. We are Stronger Together!

Sincerely,

Dewan Clayborn, IOM

President & CEO

Central Maryland Chamber

[email protected]

“Tee” Up with Us on June 18!

On June 18, the Central Maryland Classic Golf Tournament will be back at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City. We expect a sold-out crowd for a day of food, drinks, networking, contests, awards, our popular whiskey pull, and of course, golf!

Not a golfer? You’re welcome to take advantage of networking opportunities throughout the day, get a relaxing treatment at the luxurious Turf Valley Spa, and attend our post-tournament reception in the ballroom. You won’t want to miss this great event. Sponsorships and foursomes are available- reach out for more information or visit our website to register TODAY!

And we would like to welcome our new members who have recently joined the Central Maryland Chamber! They are: Attical, DM Bullock Enterprises, LLC, and Technolegs Inc.

Visit www.CentralMarylandChamber.org to learn more about all that’s new at the CMC. We hope to see you soon!