Donald Trump speaks Jan. 11 outside of his civil fraud trial in New York City. (Victor M. Matos/Thenews2/DepositPhotos)

Say what? Donald Trump wants Larry Hogan to win the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland?

That’s what he told a TV reporter in mid-June, just days after his campaign manager trashed Hogan’s campaign and his daughter-in-law, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said Hogan deserved no respect.

“Yeah, I’d like to see him win,” Trump said. “I think he has a good chance to win. I would like to see him win and we got to take the majority. We have to straighten out our country, so I’d like to see him win. He’s somebody who can win. I know other people made some strong statements but I can just say from my standpoint, I’m about the party and I’m about the country.”

Was Trump telling the truth, for a change, and trying to help a politician who has been one of his most vocal and visible critics among the dwindling anti-Trump wing of the GOP? Or was he telling the truth, because he really does want the U.S. Senate to flip Republican when he becomes president again, but he also wants to hurt former Republican Gov. Hogan’s chances in a state that Trump lost hugely in 2016 (by 26%) and in 2020 (by 33%)?

Trump likes winners, but he also likes to punish people who don’t like him. So both could be true.

For Democratic Party stalwarts, Trump’s statements just proved that Hogan is what he has never been shy about admitting: He is a Republican. Hogan insists he will be independent in the same vein as the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona or the independent Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Hogan does not deny that he will caucus with his fellow Republicans, as did McCain and Machin does with Democrats.

The late Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill famously said that “all politics is local,” repeating a decades-old truism. That truism is no longer true.

Trump’s surprise sort-of-endorsement of Hogan points up the unfortunate reality this year: all politics is national. Trump has zero chance of winning Maryland against President Joe Biden or any other Democrat. But Hogan has the chance to pull off a political hat trick, winning a third straight statewide victory for a Republican in a solidly blue Democratic state.

Not on his “wurst behavior”

Former Gov. Larry Hogan stands with the staff of the Rathskeller restaurant in Elkridge. (MarylandReporter.com photo by Len Lazarick)

The day before Trump casually dropped his surprise backing, I had lunch with Hogan and his old sidekick, former Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at the Rathskeller German restaurant in Elkridge. Contrary to the T-shirt Hogan grabbed for his standard photo with the owner, the ex-gov was not on his “wurst behavior” and he clearly does “give a schnitzel” about what’s doing on in the country.

As he repeatedly said, Hogan had no interest in being a senator and he didn’t need a job. He was already wealthy from his real-estate development firm and as an ex-governor, he gets a pension amounting to half the salary of the current governor.

Hogan had looked at running for president under the No Labels movement, but it was clear to him that there was no way that he would get to 270 electoral votes to win the election. He seemed to agree with my assessment that ex-governors have a limited shelf life on cable TV, where Hogan has been a reliable anti-Trump Republican guest.

Why he ran

“I was at the final decision-making point on me getting into the Senate race when that bipartisan deal collapsed in the Senate on a Wednesday night. The filing deadline was Friday. I saw Republicans who said they wanted to secure the border, support Ukraine, support Israel and Taiwan, and then they all agreed to change their position and vote against it, because Trump told them that he didn’t want to do the deal.”

“That made me angry enough to run. I think we needed to do all those things. I think we need to support all of our allies, stand up to our enemies, and we need to secure the border.”

Hogan may not have needed a job, but he’s working overtime in his new role as a candidate. He’s visited even the most rural counties at least once in what the campaign calls his “Strong Independent Leadership Tour.” It’s the kind of in-person retail politics that he always relished as governor. The busy daily schedule sent to the press doesn’t even list the many fundraisers he does in the evenings, Hogan said.

The election is four months away, but he’s already on his third TV ad as part of a $1 million buy. “Strong, independent leaders can make a difference — that’s exactly what Washington needs today,” Hogan says in the ad. “As President Kennedy said, “Sometimes, party loyalty demands too much.’” Quoting a revered Democratic president emphasizes Hogan’s bipartisan credentials.

He has also put out the usual policy proposals on fighting crime, controlling the southern border and in June, a plan to aid small business with tax cuts, less red tape and more government support, standard fare for a Republican candidate. Sprinkled in with the policy plans are attacks on the record of his Democratic opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, on taxes, spending and crime.

Democrats aren’t buying it

Democrats scoff at Hogan’s talk of independence. “The old governor is a nice guy,” said Democratic Gov. Wes Moore on CNN. But Moore pointed out that Hogan was recruited by Mitch McConnell, will caucus with Senate Republicans and will basically support the Republican agenda, no matter what he says during the campaign.

Democrats mock Hogan’s newly pledged support for reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights, saying his actions as governor show those pledges are phony.

Hogan brushes off the attacks.

“I don’t think they’re going to be very effective because the attacks are all false. The people of Maryland know me pretty well. They’re trying to convince the majority of Marylanders that they were wrong about me, and that somehow I was a terrible governor and that I wasn’t a bipartisan guy that tried to get things done for everybody. I don’t think there’s any way that they’ll convince the people of Maryland. I think it’s a failed strategy, and I think it’s likely to backfire.”

Because control of the U.S. Senate is at stake, what has been mild skirmishing between Hogan and Alsobrooks is likely to turn into a full-blown media war in the months ahead. The campaigns and outside groups on both sides are likely to spend multimillions on TV, radio and social media attacking their opponents. They will be joined by a drumbeat of negative advertising from the campaigns for Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The prospect is sickening. By November, we’ll be grateful the barrage is over, even if the outcomes could be more sickening for many than the campaigns themselves.