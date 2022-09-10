The new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. suburbs, Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.



Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in 2023 in the U.S. and in all Paramount+ international markets.



Created and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown), Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Saldaña will also serve as executive producer alongside Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films.



Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team, to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The series also stars James Jordan (Yellowstone), LaMonica Garrett (1883) and Dave Annable (Yellowstone).

