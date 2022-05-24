From left, Denise and Will Richards founded Dill Dinkers, featuring six courts at 9179 Red Branch Road (Source: Lee & Associates)

Denise and Will Richards, a couple from Columbia, with private Howard County investors, have signed a lease with May | Riegler Properties for 15,000 square feet of space at 9179 Red Branch Road, in Columbia. The group will open Dill Dinkers, the first indoor Pickleball facility in Howard County, by this fall.

Dill Dinkers will offer drop-in play, leagues and tournaments on six indoor Pickleball courts, with private lessons to be offered from a team of certified professionals. Activities will be separated into men’s, women’s, co-ed and youth categories at various skill levels. In lieu of an onsite restaurant amenity, a rotation of local food trucks will provide array of different cuisines.

“My wife and I were playing Pickleball in a converted horse arena in Pennsylvania that lacked heat and proper restrooms during the middle of the winter but, despite these deficiencies, the place was packed with participants,” said Will Richards. “This amazed us and we wondered about the possibilities for a facility that included every modern comfort.”

After conducting initial research about the sport and available indoor facilities locally and nationally, the group focused its real estate search in and around Howard County. A key to the effort was leasing an open-space flex/industrial building with high ceilings.

“There are several indoor courts in the area that can accommodate pickleball, but this will be the first dedicated facility,” said Will Richards. “We have rekindled old relationships by playing pickleball and, after talking with a number people who are passionate about the sport, are confident that Dill Dinkers will be immediately embraced by the community. This location leverages a location in central Maryland and is near areas that we know we will draw players from, including Fort Meade and Laurel.”