Steuart Pittman. Photo courtesy AA County Gov’t.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced $2.12 million in funding for 74 community-based organizations through the county’s Community Support Grant awards program managed by Arundel Community Development Services.

Since Pittman reintroduced the program as part of the county’s fiscal 2021 budget, 154 awards totaling $4.5 million have been made to 92 unique nonprofits providing vital services to the residents of Anne Arundel County.

The competitive grant program received 136 applications this year, requesting nearly $8.5 million in funding. ACDS oversees the process, providing support and technical assistance for applicants, and reviews requests through a collaboration with the Department of Health, the Department of Aging and Disabilities, the Department of Social Services, the Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families, and the county executive’s office.

Pittman restarted the program in fiscal 2021, when $669,300 was distributed to 26 organizations. In fiscal 2022, the CSG program awarded $1.741 million to 53 organizations. Priority was given to proposals that address COVID-19 related needs, provide services in underserved communities, promote health and wellness, promote equity & inclusion, and/or address the opportunity gap in education. Organizations chosen for grant funding will support:



● Health and Safety

● Social/Community Development

● Youth

● Economic Recovery

● Arts

● Housing

● Disability/Seniors