Pittman announces plans for transitional housing community

Anne Arundel County announced plans for the renovation and transformation of the Doll Furnished Apartments in Glen Burnie into the Heritage at Madison Park, a new transitional housing community.

Purchased with a $3.19 million American Rescue Plan grant, Heritage at Madison Park will provide emergency and transitional housing for Anne Arundel County’s chronically homeless population. Arundel Community Development Services will contribute approximately $1 million in HOME Investments Partnerships Program loans to cover the cost of renovations for 16 units, while the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County will cover operating costs.

“When we say Anne Arundel County should be ‘The Best Place – For All,’ we mean everyone, including those without permanent housing,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This project will help bridge the service gap for persons experiencing homelessness and provide a pathway to stable housing.”

The project is slated to be completed by June 30. Following the completion of renovations, the home of the former owners will serve as the on-site resource center, and clients will be able to move into fully-furnished units. Each year, 16-20 clients will receive a housing choice voucher and will be assigned a case manager, who will perform needs assessments and continuous care.

In addition to case management services, programming for clients at the Heritage will include emergency response services for clients with mental health, substance abuse and other crises. The Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County will lead the project in partnership with an on-site non-profit service provider working with other county services and departments, such as the Department of Social Services, the Mental Health Agency, Office on Aging and Disabilities, and Workforce Development.

During the year of intense needs-based services, all residents will design a case management plan for services they require, such as career training services in partnership with entities such as the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. to help secure viable employment. Disabled and elderly residents will receive access to mobile meal services, health management and other resources to assist them. HCAAC will then work with them to identify and be placed in permanent housing.