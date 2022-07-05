Steuart Pittman. Photo courtesy AA County Gov’t.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health have released a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team.

Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.

The plan includes six overarching goals and corresponding objectives, strategies, evaluation metrics and future steps. It is a culmination of the analysis of recent, local gun violence trends, a systematic review of strategic plans from gun violence teams across the country and input from community members. It incorporates the recommendations made by the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force formed by an Executive Order and signed by Pittman in 2019.

The release of the strategic plan fell on June 28, the anniversary of the day a gunman killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, five employees of the Capital-Gazette newsroom, in Annapolis. The strategic plan is available to the public by visiting www.aahealth.org/GVIT.