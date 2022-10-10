Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County announced the availability of $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for grants to nonprofit organizations.

Grants between $10,000 and $50,000 will provide financial assistance to eligible nonprofits that identify solutions to the needs and gaps in services identified in the 2022 Community Needs Assessment Report Poverty Amidst Plenty VII: Moving Forward Together. Grantees must demonstrate they sustained a loss of income, revenue and/or an increase of programming or expenses due to COVID-19’s impact on their operations and the communities they serve. The application portal will open on Oct. 14 and will close on Nov. 18.

Organizations may use funding to support programs that provide critical services in the community. Priority will be directed to support community nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19 as they support vulnerable communities and communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Successful proposals for funding will align with the needs and gaps in services identified in the report: moving forward together, in the areas of youth development, mental ealth and substance abuse, economy, health and equity, diversity and inclusion.

Applications will be accepted at www.cfaac.org/community-crisis-response-fund.html-0.

