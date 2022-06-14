Steuart Pittman. Photo courtesy AA County Gov’t.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman sent the fiscal 2023 supplemental budget to the County Council. The supplemental includes $2 million in one-time funding for pay equity at Anne Arundel Community College, and more than $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding for hiring and retention bonuses for school bus drivers and crossing guards.

“Providing school bus driver and crossing guard bonuses gives our school system the edge it needs to recruit for these critical positions,” Pittman said. “The pay equity funding for Anne Arundel Community College will help it retain the talented staff who make it the best community college in the nation.”

The county executive’s supplemental budget enhances public safety efforts by adding four new Fire Communication Officers to add a shift of 911 dispatchers, as well as five new vehicles for Sheriff’s office deputies. In response to community use and feedback, it also adds a facility superintendent position at the North Arundel Aquatic Center and a cybersecurity position with the Anne Arundel County Public Library.

Through ARP money, the supplemental adds grant funding to continue the Brooklyn Park Food Pantry, as well as six additional grants in the Community Support Grant Program.

“This is a fiscally responsible budget that meets the County’s priority needs, and we are pleased to be able to add several additional positions and initiatives in the supplemental budget,” said Chris Trumbauer, budget officer. “This is the most collaborative budget process I have been a part of throughout the 12 county budgets I have been involved in. I’d like to thank the budget team, the auditor’s office, our department directors and members of the County Council and I look forward to final passage of the budget next week.”

For more information, visit www.aacounty.org/budget. The supplemental budget letter and amendments are available at www.aacounty.org/departments/county-council/fy-23-budget/index.html.