Pittman statement on FHA’s Chesapeake Bay Crossing study

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement on the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 1 National Environmental Policy Act.

“The Federal Highway Administration’s decision to pursue only the Route 50 corridor for Chesapeake Bay crossing enhancement was no surprise.

“While we would have preferred a crossing that would draw traffic to other corridors, we must now work to ensure that the next phase of study protects our existing communities and environmentally-sensitive areas. We must also explore future traffic patterns along the whole Route 50 corridor, including options for public transit, shifts from sprawl development to smart growth, and telecommuting.

“We must not build yesterday’s bridge tomorrow.”