PLAY starts service to Iceland from BWI Marshall

PLAY Airlines has started its new international service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland. The airline will operate daily nonstop service, with convenient connections to more than 20 cities across Europe.

BWI Marshall Airport is the first North American destination for PLAY, a new Icelandic low-cost airline that began operations in June 2021. The carrier utilizes efficient Airbus A320neo family aircraft for the service.

Passenger traffic continues to rebound at BWI Marshall, reaching 18.8 million passengers in 2021, an increase of 68 percent compared to the previous year. Cargo shipments at BWI Marshall grew to more than 618 million pounds in 2021, a new annual record. In 2022, passenger traffic is expected to further increase as more international and domestic routes are added.