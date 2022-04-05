PointClickCare acquires UMBC’s Audacious Inquiry

Mississauga, Ont.-based PointClickCare Technologies, a health care technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights, has announced the closing of the acquisition of [email protected] Research & Technology Park-based Audacious Inquiry, a connected care platform.

The merged company will improve patient outcomes through a highly integrated care collaboration platform, powered by the largest network of its kind in North America.

“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone and to officially welcome the Audacious Inquiry team to the PointClickCare community. There is a lot of important work ahead in our combined effort to reduce the cost of health care and improve access and outcomes for all. This acquisition enables PointClickCare to broaden and deepen our networks, enhance innovative solutions, and more broadly serve health plan, provider, state agency, federal and public health partners,” Dave Wessinger, CEO of PointClickCare

The acquisition represents PointClickCare’s continued investment in innovation across the continuum of care in order to close gaps in healthcare delivery, and to help clients succeed within the value-based care environment through improved connectivity. With the addition of Audacious Inquiry’s network, PointClickCare’s scale now serves over 2,500 hospitals, more than 2,000 ambulatory sites, and more than 22,000 long-term and post-acute care facilities.