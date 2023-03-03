ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at the Port of Baltimore, has doubled its service to the state, increasing its e-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly.

ZIM will also increase the size of its ships coming into the port by nearly 50 percent — first utilizing 6,000 20-foot equivalent unit container vessels and eventually 8,000 20-foot equivalent unit container ships.

“Maryland’s strategic location and proximity to more than one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive has helped spur significant growth in e-commerce around our state,” said Acting Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “We are thrilled to see that ZIM is choosing to expand its service, particularly at a time when the demand for goods is rapidly increasing both here and across our nation.”

