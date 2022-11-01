A new partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Ltd. will establish an on-site, 165-acre, rail-served container terminal at Coke Point at the Port of Baltimore. This project, which launches the next major phase of the redevelopment at Sparrows Point, will create 1,000 new jobs for the region.

“Tradepoint Atlantic has quickly become a transformational force as one of North America’s most strategic and versatile commercial gateways and a magnet for major companies like Amazon, BMW, FedEx and Volkswagen to build and expand their footprint in the region,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “It has also solidified the Port of Baltimore’s status as one of the best ports in America, and today we are celebrating a joint partnership between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Ltd., which will further expand the growth and competitiveness of the Port with the addition of an on-site 165-acre rail served container terminal.”

To support this partnership, Hogan, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the state of Maryland, Baltimore County and Baltimore City to promote a collaborative process between the three jurisdictions and continue supporting the growth of the Port.

The Port of Baltimore — the largest e-commerce port and one of the busiest ports in the United States — generates 15,300 direct jobs, with more than 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities. The Port ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum.

Last November, the governor broke ground on the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project, which will reconstruct the tunnel to accommodate double-stacked container trains to and from the Port.



