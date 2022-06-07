The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore will receive $15.6 million from the Federal Railroad Administration Consolidated Rail and Infrastructure Safety Improvements program for its Rail Capacity Modernization Project.

The project will reconstruct and update the Seagirt Marine Terminal’s intermodal rail yard infrastructure and support increased demand for double-stacked trains of containerized cargo to markets across the country.

“This funding will support the continued growth of Maryland’s Port of Baltimore,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “This project adds to the more than $200 million that I authorized for the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project which will allow for double-stack capabilities to and from the Port, increased Port business and thousands of jobs.”

The FRA CRISI Project will build four new rail tracks totaling 17,670 track feet and two crane rail beams totaling 7,000 linear feet within the Seagirt Terminal. Seagirt’s intermodal container yard allows for the easy transfer of shipping containers by truck or rail. The FRA grant includes a $6.7 million match from Ports America Chesapeake, the Maryland Port Administration’s public-private partner at the Seagirt Terminal.

“This is terrific news for the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Port Administration-Port of Baltimore Executive Director William Doyle. “Improving intermodal rail operations is one of our top priorities and the infrastructure improvements made possible through this grant will seamlessly complement our Howard Street Tunnel expansion project which is now underway. Our rail service from the Port of Baltimore to the Midwest is already increasing as we pick up shippers diverting around congested gateways.”

In addition to providing more seamless and efficient rail operations, the CRISI Project will also add environmental benefits. Air quality around the Port will be improved by increasing rail usage and from the conversion of the existing diesel-fueled rail yard operation to electrified equipment.